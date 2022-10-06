Body Composition Analysers Market Industry Insights, Trends, Future Innovations and Forecast Period 2028
Body Composition Analysers Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Composition Analysers Market report with its market research studies help anticipate next move of the competitors while keeping business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where business can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the body composition analysers market will exhibit a CAGR of around 8.87% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing rate of obesity and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of body composition analysers market.
A body composition analyser is medical equipment that is used to measure lean muscle mass, weight, body fat, bone mass, water composition, metabolic age, BMR, DCI and others. A body composition analyser provides cumulative variations in the body and is a better and more accurate measurer than BMI.
Upsurge in the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Surging geriatric population base coupled with growing innovations and advancements of technologies is another market growth determinant. Rising health awareness among the individuals, growing prevalence of metabolic disorders and rising medical tourism are other important factors that will further generate lucrative market growth opportunities.
However, lack of awareness and improper and unfavourable reimbursement scenario in the developing and underdeveloped economies will derail the market growth rate. Also, stringent regulations imposed by the government on product approval and high costs associated with the equipment will further pose challenges for the market. Dearth of skilled professionals in the backward economies and inaccuracy of certain analysers will also hamper the market growth rate.
Global Body Composition Analysers Market Scope and Market Size
The body composition analysers market is segmented on the basis of product type, compartment model type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the body composition analysers market is segmented into bio impedance analyser, skinfold callipers, hydrostatic weighing equipment, air displacement plethysmography, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry and others.
On the basis of compartment model type, the body composition analysers market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model.
On the basis of end user, the body composition analysers market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centres, academic and research centres and others.
Body Composition Analysers Market Country Level Analysis
The body composition analysers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, compartment model type and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the body composition analysers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the body composition analysers market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising research and development proficiencies, growing rate of obesity, unhealthy dietary patterns and ever-rising geriatric population.
The country section of the body composition analysers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The body composition analysers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for body composition analysers market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the body composition analysers market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
Competitive Landscape and Body Composition Analysers Market Share Analysis
The body composition analysers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to body composition analysers market.
The major players covered in the body composition analysers market report are Bodystat, COSMED srl, InBody Pvt. Ltd., Charder Electronic Co, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation., OSI Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita., RJL SYSTEMS., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., beurer, LAICA S.p.A, Akern s.r.l. and ImpediMed Ltd and ImpediMed Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Customization Available : Global Body Composition Analysers Market
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
