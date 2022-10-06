Edutainment Market Set To Register Highest Gains With CAGR Nearly 17.2% During 2021-2030
Edutainment market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.02 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 10.83(USD Billion) by 2028
The global Edutainment market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.02 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 10.83(USD Billion) by 2028. As per the report released by Zion Market Research, the global edutainment market is set to register highest gains of nearly 17.2% CAGR during 2021- 2028, accruing a revenue worth USD 10.83 billion by 2028. The key participants of the edutainment market consist of Grey Sim, Kidzania, Plabo, Pororo Parks, Legoland Discovery Center, UAB Educatus, EON Reality Inc., FUTTAIM COMPANY, KinderCITY, Totter's Otterville, Meraas, IdeaCrate Edutainment, Jam Origin, Little Explorers, and ConveGenius.
Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic To Contribute Lucratively Towards Market Size By 2028
The growth of edutainment market over the anticipated timeline is owing to rapid spread of COVID pandemic resulting in lockdown across the globe. This has led to educational institutes imparting online mode of education to students. Moreover, with an aim of making digital education stress-free, educationalists and academicians are focusing on bringing innovations in education system. This has resulted in large-scale acceptance of edutainment activities in education sector during COVID, thereby creating new growth avenues for edutainment industry across the globe.
Asia Pacific Edutainment Market To Record Highest Growth Over Forecast Timeline
The growth of edutainment industry in Asia Pacific during forecast timespan can be attributed to escalating use of smart phones in the countries such as India and China. In addition to this, humungous presence of reputed edutainment players in the region along with cut-throat competition witnessed in education sector will succor growth of edutainment industry in Asia Pacific over forecasting years. Apparently, rapid acceptance of cloud computing in educational events (or education event management activities) will steer expansion of edutainment market size in Asia Pacific during 2021-2028.
Global Edutainment Market
Browse the full “Edutainment Market - By Edutainment Centers (Educational Parks And Indoor Play & Entertainment Centers), By Game Type (Hybrid, Explorative, Non-Interactive, And Interactive), By Age Group (Children, Teenagers, And Adults), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028.”
Edutainment Market: Growth Dynamics
A major objective of the edutainment sector is to build interest and attract the attention of teenagers and small children by engaging them through a PC. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing digitization have prompted the use of e-learning tools by educational institutes for imparting online education to students at home. In addition to this, the use of bright & colored animations has further helped in simplifying complex ideas for students along with improving their learning experience. Launching new technologies is playing a pivotal role in the education domain along with leveraging the edutainment business. All these aforementioned aspects are slated to enlarge the scope of the edutainment industry over the upcoming years.
Additionally, growing improvisation & digitization witnessed in art schools and classrooms and the well-developed infrastructure of the entertainment centers can benefit the growth of the edutainment market. Edutainment activities have proved to be a key platform and major foundation of the education industry and have proven to be the best alternative tool over conventional classroom training sessions. Apart from this, the key priority of edutainment activities is to make teenagers, millennials, and students aware of their responsibility and accountability without putting pressure on them. Moreover, the edutainment industry is becoming more popular among both Generation X & grown-ups alike.
Moreover, the onset of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT is anticipated to bring a paradigm shift in the edutainment industry over the ensuing years. Apart from this, massive use of augmented reality and virtual reality for enhancing student engagement and improving the learning curve of individuals will drive market trends. The facilitation of interactive learning activities will spur the business landscape over the span of the next couple of years.
