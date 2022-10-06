Plant-based Seafood Market Research Report 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Top Producers Share, Growth Rate, Forecast

Plant based Seafood Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Plant-based Seafood Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global plant-based seafood market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 30.4% during 2022-2027. Plant-based seafood is mainly prepared for individuals who do not consume farm- or ocean-sourced seafood due to ethical reasons or allergies. It is produced by mixing plant protein, starch, edible oils, soy, vegetable extracts, and seasonings. Additionally, it is further processed with coloring agents and additives to acquire similar color, appearance, flavor, and texture as seafood. It is considered ecologically sustainable as industrial fishing and fish farming entails severe ethical and environmental consequences while mitigating the pressure on depleting fisheries around the world. Due to the easy availability of a wide range of plant-based seafood options as an alternative to popular fish and seafood dishes, there is gaining prominence among individuals.

Global Market Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing trend of veganism among the masses. This can be attributed to the rising consumption of sustainable food and beverage products due to the shifting lifestyle preferences of individuals. Along with this, the increasing concerns about the environment and animal protection, coupled with numerous initiatives undertaken by welfare organizations to raise the consciousness of animal rights, are accelerating consumer interest in plant-based diets. In line with this, the launch of numerous campaigns by the governments to promote the consumption of plant-based seafood to reduce the adverse impact of fishing on aquatic ecosystems is propelling the market growth.

Global Market Demand:

Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders as a consequence of the presence of mercury and other toxic pollutants in seafood is boosting the demand for plant-based seafood. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by plant-based seafood products due to the presence of soy as a raw material that is rich in amino acids is providing a boost to the product uptake across the globe. It is gaining high prominence on account of its ability to improve solubility, viscosity, water absorption, emulsification, and texture of the final product, thus escalating the demand for soy in plant-based seafood products. Furthermore, the increasing preference for canned, ready-to-eat, and the frozen variant of plant-based seafood due to the hectic schedules of the masses are creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels of individuals.

