Nanocoatings in Medical Industry Market to Account USD 17,565.36 Million by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Buhler (Switzerland)
Nanogate (Germany)
Nanophase Technologies (U.S.)
Bio-Gate (Germany)
Surfix BV Advanced Nanocoatings (U.S.)
EIKOS, Inc (U.S.)
CIMA Tech (U.S.)
Telsa Nanocoatings, Inc (U.S.)
Integran Technologies (U.S.)
Nanovere Technologies,LLC (U.S.)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
The global nanocoatings in the medical industry market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Healthcare facilities and medical facilities use antibacterial agents to provide a high level of hygiene on materials and surfaces to protect them from bacteria and other microorganisms, prevent bacterial infections, and significantly reduce medical costs. The use of nanocoating is increasing in a variety of applications. Therefore, companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to introduce new products.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth in the global nanocoatings in medical industry market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global nanocoatings in the medical industry market is around 9.40% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8,560.88 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 17,565.36 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Nanocoatings in Medical Industry Market Scope and Market Size
The global nanocoatings in medical industry market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Anti-microbial
Self-cleaning
Anti-fingerprint
Anti-corrosion
Others
Application
Medical Textiles
Bio-filtration materials
Medical Garments
Medical Fabrics
Textile Implants
Textile Substrates for Cell Growth
Wound Dressings
Air Filtration
Others
Nanocoatings in Medical Industry Market, By Region:
Global Nanocoatings in Medical Industry market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Nanocoatings in Medical Industry market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Nanocoatings in Medical Industry market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Global Nanocoatings in Medical Industry Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased Prevalence of Lightweight Materials
The main factor behind market growth is the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, which is driving the global nanocoating in medical industry market due to strict emission regulations. Therefore, the increased use of lightweight materials for safety and fuel efficiency is expected to impact the industry over the forecast period positively.
Increasing Demand For Antimicrobial Coatings
Nanoparticles of active ingredients such as silver, zinc, and copper are used to create antibacterial nanocoatings. These nanoparticles can protect against bacteria and viruses (such as COVID-19). Therefore, the demand for antibacterial nanocoatings is increasing in various industries. Many people now use antibacterial coatings at home to protect them from viruses and bacteria. Walls and furniture are covered with an antibacterial coating to improve protection from illness. Antibacterial coatings are also applied to a variety of electronic devices.
