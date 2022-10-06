Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2022 Results
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2022 on October 13, 2022.
Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
October 13, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST
Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q3 Results release
November 3, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT
Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
November 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar
November 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9047.
The Q3 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com