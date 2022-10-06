Submit Release
Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call.  Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2022 on October 13, 2022.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    October 13, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST

Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q3 Results release
    November 3, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT
  • Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
    November 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    November 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 GMT
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9047.

The Q3 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre                                                        
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access                
+1 416 307 5105                                                
Email: cpitre@barrick.com                                         

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations        
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


