Entera Bio Announces FDA Agreement for a Single Phase 3 Clinical Trial to Support an NDA for EB613 for the Treatment of Osteoporosis

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, announced today the successful conclusion of its Type C meeting and agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a single Phase 3 placebo-controlled study could support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission of EB613 (oral hPTH (1-34), teriparatide tablets) under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The FDA also agreed that Total Hip Bone Mineral Density (BMD) could serve as the primary endpoint for the registrational study of EB613 in post-menopausal osteoporosis patients.



The single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial includes a 24-month placebo-controlled duration with change in Total Hip BMD assessed as the primary endpoint. The 2:1 randomization (EB613 vs. placebo) and planned 400 patients exposed to EB613 are expected to be sufficient to support both the safety and efficacy assessments for the NDA. Furthermore, the FDA agreed with Entera’s proposed enrollment of post-menopausal women with osteoporosis based on a BMD T-score of ≤-2.5 to -3.0 and no major fracture history. This patient population is consistent with that studied during Entera’s Phase 2 6-month dose ranging study of EB613, which met all primary and key secondary endpoints of biochemistry and BMD. Finally, Entera intends to submit relative PK data comparing its oral tablet form of teriparatide, EB613 versus the subcutaneous injection of teriparatide, Forteo® to support the 505(b)(2) pathway.

"This is a major milestone for Entera. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the FDA, which was essential for reaching concurrence on all critical elements proposed for the registrational path of EB613,” said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera. “We have agreement with FDA to continue to treat the same patient population that significantly benefited from EB613 treatment during our Phase 2 study. These low BMD patients at high risk of fracture are often reluctant to initiate injectable anabolic (bone forming) therapy and represent a large unmet need; 40% of the 3 million currently treated patients across the United States, according to our market research. As the first daily tablet PTH osteoanabolic treatment, we believe EB613 could significantly impact the osteoporosis treatment paradigm. We look forward to advancing EB613 into Phase 3 and initiating patient enrollment during 2023,” said Miranda Toledano, Chief Executive Officer of Entera.

About EB613 (a.k.a. EBP05)

EB613 is the first and most advanced oral, daily tablet formulation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), (teriparatide), consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo® which has been the leading anabolic treatment of osteoporosis since 2002 with peak sales of $1.7 billion in 2018 prior to patent expiration. Entera’s Oral PTH formulations have been administered collectively to a total of 225 subjects in two Phase 1 studies and 3 phase 2 studies (including 35 in 2 phase 2 hypoparathyroidism studies). The most recent study was a dose ranging Phase 2 study in postmenopausal women with low bone mass. This study met primary and key secondary endpoints and was presented in a late-breaker oral presentation at the ASBMR 2021 conference. For the primary efficacy endpoint: a statistically significant increase in P1NP (a bone formation marker) at 3 months was achieved. A significant dose response was observed for 0.5, 1.0, 1.5 and 2.5 mg oral PTH doses on P1NP, Osteocalcin and bone mineral density (BMD). Subjects receiving the 2.5 mg dose of EB613 showed significant increases in dose-related BMD at the Lumbar Spine, Total Hip, and Femoral Neck at 6 months. Subjects receiving the 2.5 mg dose of EB613 daily for 6 months had a significant placebo adjusted increase of 3.78% in Lumbar Spine BMD (p<0.008) which is similar to the 3.9% increase in Lumbar Spine BMD seen with Forteo® in clinical studies reported in the literature. Increases in Total Hip and Femoral Neck BMD were greater than those previously reported with Forteo® at 6 months. EB613 exhibited an excellent safety profile, with no drug related serious adverse events. The most common adverse events included mild nausea, moderate back pain, moderate headache, and moderate upper abdominal pain.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules therapeutics including peptides and other therapeutic proteins, for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

