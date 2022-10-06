Submit Release
SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 on November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. CET.

The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS:
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on TwitterLinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Pottage
Head of Investor Relations
ir@sophiagenetics.com

Media Contact:
Kelly Katapodis
Senior Manager, Media & Communications
media@sophiagenetics.com


Primary Logo

