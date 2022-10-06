Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,214 in the last 365 days.

Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it expects to report its fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 results prior to market open on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will then host a conference call to review the results at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A listen-only live webcast of the conference call will also be provided on the Company’s investor relations site.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until December 8, 2023 at 11:59PM Eastern Time. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than 4.8 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services
Investor Relations
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.