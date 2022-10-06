Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 29th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)
/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming 29th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) in cooperation with the British Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (BSGCT) taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland from October 11-14, 2022.
Poster Presentation Details
- P238: Assessment of Safety and Biodistribution of a miniMECP2 AAV9 Vector for Gene-replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome in Non-human Primates (NHPs)
Presenter – Dirk Schmitt, Senior Director of Medical Affairs, Taysha Gene Therapies
Date and Time – Thursday, October 13th at 17:30 GMT + 1/12:30 PM Eastern Time
Location – Cromdale Hall
- P206: Assessment of Safety of miniMECP2 AAV9 vector (TSHA-102) for Gene-replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome in Rats
Presenter – Dirk Schmitt, Senior Director of Medical Affairs, Taysha Gene Therapies
Date and Time – Thursday, October 13th at 17:30 GMT + 1/12:30 PM Eastern Time
Location – Cromdale Hall
Additional details can be found at the ESGCT 29th Annual Meeting website.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.
Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com
Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
carolyn.hawley@evokegroup.com