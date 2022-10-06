Canadian charity invites you to take the plunge in the name of youth mental health

1,000 people across the country are expected to take part in Brainfreeze 2022, an invigorating polar dip in support of Jack.org’s work to address the youth mental health emergency

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack.org and Surf The Greats are excited to welcome mental health heroes from coast to coast to join Brainfreeze 2022 with Presenting Sponsor, RBC Future Launch , in an epic in-person polar plunge in support of youth mental health.



Brainfreeze brings determined individuals together to smash through icy waters and fundraising goals in support of Jack.org, a Canadian charity that partners with over 3,000 youth leaders in every province and territory to provide them with the skills and resources they need to improve mental health outcomes in their communities.

Brainfreeze isn’t just about the physical plunge, but also the mental challenge that getting outside of your comfort zone presents. Whether participants decide to take the plunge or not, we’re challenging our community to do something that scares them in the name of mental health.

This year, we’re inviting these courageous Polar Bears to join our #BearItAll challenge and get real about the need for honesty and bravery when it comes to tackling the youth mental health emergency. And for the first time since before the pandemic, we’re able to welcome Polar Bears back to five in-person Brainfreeze events:

Polar Bears can either commit to a solo dip or bring family and friends to one of the in-person events for an unforgettable (and Instagrammable) team dip!

Can’t make it to the in-person events? Not to worry. Participants can register online, assemble their crew, and join the #BearItAll challenge wherever they call home. Whether they jump into the lake in their hometown, take an ice bath, or sign up for their first therapy session, each and every Polar Bear gets to choose something that pushes them out of their comfort zone while raising funds for Jack.org.

No matter where they are, all Polar Bears can:

Register for free on the Brainfreeze website

on the Brainfreeze website Receive a Brainfreeze Bundle when they raise $250+ for Jack.org

Get access to our 30-day meditation challenge led by the amazing Surf The Greats founder and CEO Antonio Lennert, a tidal flow yoga class, and a Wim Hof Method workshop before taking the plunge



This year, we’re aiming to challenge 1,000 Polar Bears to brave the cold across Canada to raise essential funds for youth mental health. All funds raised by these inspiring Polar Bears will go directly to Jack.org’s award-winning mental health resources and globally recognized youth mental health initiatives across Canada.

Rowena Pinto, President & CEO of Jack.org, said, “This will be my first big event with Jack.org and I couldn’t be more excited to participate in Brainfreeze. Thank you to the organizers and participants for your commitment to fuelling Jack.org’s work across Canada, supporting youth mental health education and peer-to-peer support.”

Michael Griffiths, a past Polar Bear, says the event is about much more than just the chill. “It is a gathering with other like-minded individuals who celebrate community, acceptance, and awareness to take a plunge into the icy Canadian waters,” he added. “We started with a group-led yoga session and then took off with our buddies into the water. Little did I know that my buddy would be first out, and I would be last in. All in good fun and for a great cause!”

To help uplift amazing Polar Bears like Michael across Canada, supporters are encouraged to visit our Donation page , hit “Donate” and search for their Polar Bear’s name. Anyone is eligible to join in on Brainfreeze 2022! Getting ready to #BearItAll starts with registering for free here .

About Jack.org

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity that partners with young leaders in every province and territory to improve youth mental health outcomes in their communities. These incredible youth lead mental health conversations among their peers thanks to innovative programs that they helped design. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits , Jack Originals , Be There , and BeThereCertificate.org , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support get the help they deserve. With thousands of young leaders across every province and territory, the movement is only just getting started. To learn more, please visit Jack.org , BeThere.org and BeThereCertificate.org .

Media Contact:

Nimanthie Ariyasinghe | media@jack.org

Media are welcome to attend the in-person events. Contact Nimanthie for more information. Interviews with Jack.org’s President & CEO, senior staff, and young leaders are available on request.

