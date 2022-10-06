Data Extraction Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth of USD 4.90 Billion Between 2020 to 2027

Data Extraction Market

The report provides in-depth analysis & insights regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends & drivers in the global data extraction market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various organizations are using data extraction software for different security purposes, which include identifying fraudulent data, and spam emails, and improving the security features of the data warehouse. In addition, various BPOs and other companies across the globe are adopting data extraction software to improve the accuracy of the data and avoid repetitive data.

Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of big data and business analytics software by multiple organizations and the need for a dedicated storage system for the growing volume of data across the globe drive the growth of the data extraction market. In addition, numerous benefits provided by data extraction software fuels the growth of the market.

The large enterprise segment dominated the data extraction market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of data extraction tools by large enterprises to manage and analyze large quantities of data. Furthermore, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the need of these enterprises to discover real-time data and analyze large volumes of data.

Region-wise, the data extraction market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factor that drives the growth of the market in this region includes the early adoption of advanced technology among end users. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of digital technologies across emerging countries and growth in investment of key players of the data extraction market in China and India to expand their operations.

Though the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt many industries, it has opened opportunities for high adoption of digital transformation approaches among which data extraction services have gained high importance and adoption. When a state- and country-wide lockdowns were initiated at the beginning of 2020, the demand for data extraction software increased among healthcare individuals for extracting data for finding an alternative antidote for the virus. Furthermore, various key players in the market are introducing new strategies to enhance the customer experience and to improve their data extraction market share in the pandemic situation.

The key players profiled in the data extraction market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Matillion Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to a growing inclination toward online education and work-from-home policy.

• Accordingly, there’s been a steep rise in demand for data extraction tools, as cloud-based data extraction software is highly fabricated to manage and analyze critical information of educational as well as corporate organizations.

