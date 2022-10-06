Insights Into The Global Electronically Scanned Arrays Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022”, the electronically scanned arrays market size is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2021 to $7.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37%. The global electronically scanned array market size is expected to grow to $10.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.78%. Increasing government investments in the defense sector are significantly driving the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market.

Key Trends In The Electronically Scanned Arrays Market

The development of new AESA (active electronically scanned arrays) technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the electrically scanned arrays market. Companies in the electrically scanned arrays sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in defense and military. This new AESA technology is mainly used in radars in fighter jets. For instance, in December 2021, the Indian military announced the launch of AESA radar to make IAF fighters more accurate or skillful. The AESA radar is 95% indigenous, with only one imported subsystem. Indian military announced launch of radars by fighter jets Su-30 MKI aircraft as well as carrier-based MiG-29 K fighters.

Overview Of The Electronically Scanned Arrays Market

The electronically scanned arrays market consists of sales of electronically scanned arrays products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an array or group of antennas producing radio wave beams and rays. Electronically, the released waves are directed in the anticipated direction to a precise point without any physical movement of the antennas. The electronically scanned arrays do not consist of any moving parts as compared to mechanically scanned solid apertures requiring maintenance.

Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Active, Passive

• By Geomentry: Linear, Planar, Frequency Scanning

• By Range: Land, Navel, Airborne

• By Application: Defense, Government, Commercial

• By User: Short, Medium, Long

• By Geography: The global electronically scanned arrays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation , Thales Group , The Raytheon Company,, Ericsson, Elta, Toshiba, and Mitsubishi.

Electronically Scanned Arrays Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electronically scanned arrays global market. The market report analyzes electronically scanned arrays global market size, electronically scanned arrays global market growth drivers, electronically scanned arrays global market segments, electronically scanned arrays market major players, electronically scanned arrays market growth across geographies, and electronically scanned arrays market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electronically scanned arrays market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

