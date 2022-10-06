Exterior Insulation and Finish System Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Exterior Insulation And Finish System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Exterior Insulation and Finish System Global Market Report 2022”, the exterior insulation and finish system market size is expected to grow from $78.20 billion in 2021 to $86.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The global exterior insulation and finish systems market size is expected to grow to $132.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.16%. The growing adoption of green building protocols is expected to propel the growth of the exterior insulation and finish system market.

Key Trends In The Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the exterior insulation and finish system market. For instance, in 2019, BASF SE, a Germany-based conglomerate, launched Pebbletex CI-DCA and Senergy Channeled Adhesive CI Design insulated masonry veneer systems. The two new fully-integrated exterior insulation and finish systems offer unlimited aesthetic design choices, meeting the latest energy standards. It offers a high resistance towards the fire, meeting the fire testing performance requirements, such as NFPA 285, NFPA 268, and ASTM E119.

Overview Of The Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market

The exterior insulation and finish system market consists of sales of exterior insulation and finish systems and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the external walls of the buildings. The exterior insulation and finish system is a cladding system, which provides insulated finished surface and waterproofing to the exterior walls. It is the facade insulation or energy-efficient thermal wrapping that is applied to the external surfaces of the building. Exterior insulation and finish system is the use of stiff and rigid insulation boards on the wall exteriors. It is designed for various substrates such as cement, masonry, and wood.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material: Mineral Wool, Expanded Polystyrene, Others

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Type: Polymer-Based, Polymer-Modified

• By Component: Adhesive, Insulation Board, Base Coat, Reinforcement, Finish Coat

• By Geography: The global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Adex Systems Inc, Aliva UK Ltd., Allana Buick & Bers Inc., Amvic Inc, BASF SE, Dryvit Systems Inc, Durabond Products Ltd, Durock Alfacing International Limited, Foundation Building Materials LLC, Knauf Insulation GmbH, Master Wall Inc, Omega Products International Inc, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Group, Shingobee Builders Inc, Sika AG, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Incorporated, STO SE & Co. KGaA, Terraco Group, Wacker Chemie AG, Virginia Stucco Co, and Lafargeholcim Ltd.

Exterior Insulation and Finish System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of exterior insulation and finish system global market. The market report analyzes exterior insulation and finish system global market size, exterior insulation and finish system global market growth drivers, exterior insulation and finish system global market segments, exterior insulation and finish system market major players, exterior insulation and finish system market growth across geographies, and exterior insulation and finish system market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

