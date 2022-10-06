Global Gelatin Market Growth Trajectory - Analysis By The Business Research Company

Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Gelatin Market Report by The Business Research Company covers gelatin market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gelatin Global Market Report 2022”, the gelatin market size is expected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2021 to $2.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.51%. The global gelatin market size is expected to grow to $3.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.35%. The rising demand for gelatin in photography is expected to propel the growth of the gelatin market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Gelatin Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the gelatin market. Integration of AI provides an opportunity for use of gelatin in various applications. Artificial intelligence technology is used to mimic the sense of olfaction. For instance, in April 2019, the Biomolecular Engineering Lab at UCIBIO in Lisbon Nova School of Science and Technology (FCT-NOVA), led by Cecilia showed an example of intelligent gelatin, an innovative engineered material for smelling that have a soft matter in artificial olfaction, an intelligent gas sensing device that mimics the sense of smell. Artificial olfaction involves volatile compounds, that make up odors, bind to specialized olfactory proteins in the nose. These binding events are responsible for sending electrical signals to the brain, where pattern recognition is performed and the odor is identified. This infusion has a variety of applications such as clinical diagnostics, soft bioelectronics, wearable devices, and robotics.

Overview Of The Gelatin Market

The gelatin market consists of sales of gelatin by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used in food preparation, medicine preparation, cosmetics, photography, fruit gelatins, puddings, shampoos, and face masks. Gelatin is a protein that is prepared from processing animal bones and skin, and is derived from a type of seaweed. It has health benefits as it is a protein and can be used for skin care, bone strength, and digestion.

Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Raw Material: Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Cattle Bones

• By Function: Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent

• By Application: Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Photography, Others

• By Geography: The global gelatin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Darling Ingredients, Trobas Gelatine, Junca Gelatines, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Lapi Gelatine, Rousselot, GELITA AG, Sterling Gelatin, Norland Products Inc., Capsugel Inc., Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd., and Jiliding Marine Biotech Co. Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.



Gelatin Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of gelatin market. The market report analyzes gelatin global market size, gelatin global market growth drivers, gelatin global market segments, gelatin global market major players, gelatin market growth across geographies, and gelatin market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The gelatin market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

