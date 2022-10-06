Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market Size 2022 data is available for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market Top players, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2030

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Vietnam is at an inflection point, with a rapidly increasing GDP, young population, and the willingness to adopt new technologies. The logistics market in the country is in its transition stage and the demand for logistics is rising strongly. High economic growth, increasing domestic manufacturing, the rise in consumption, and booming e-commerce are some of the key drivers of the Vietnamese freight and logistics market. Weak transport infrastructure and high logistics cost remain to be market restraints. Contract logistics is one of the key trends in the Vietnamese freight and logistics market. The booming e-commerce in the country presents an opportunity for start-ups with innovative technologies demanding more efficient logistics services, especially in the areas of last-mile delivery and value-added services. The logistics market in Vietnam is becoming more liberalized, creating opportunities for new companies to cash in on the rising demand.

Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Vietnam Freight And Logistics markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Vietnam Freight And Logistics market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Vietnam Freight And Logistics market and current trends in the enterprise

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244342

Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Vietnam Freight And Logistics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Vietnamese freight and logistics market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Growing Maritime Sector - The Country Aims to Become a Maritime Powerhouse

With a coastline of 3,260 kilometres and a number of rivers flowing the country, Vietnam holds a lot of potential for maritime freight transport. In 2018, the seaports of Vietnam handled 524.7 million metric ton of cargo, 19% more than that in 2017. The country has 1,593 ships, with total capacity of about 7.8 million DWT as of December 2018, ranking fourth in ASEAN and 30th globally. Additionally, Vietnam has 272 wharfs with an accumulated annual capacity exceeding 550 million metric ton. There are around 1,300 businesses in the country providing maritime businesses; however, they fulfil only a portion of the market demand. The maritime sector of the country needs investments, and as it grows, the sector is likely to have a profound impact on the economy.

The Vietnamese government plans to make Vietnam a powerful maritime country by 2030. It aims to increase the maritime sector contribution to GDP to 10%. Further, the government aims to increase the contribution of the 28 coastal cities and provinces to the Vietnamese economy to 65% - 70%, which was around 60% in 2017. The total cargo handled by Vietnamese seaports increased by 9.8% between 2011 and 2017. The country aims to increase the throughput to 640 to 680 million metric ton, per year, by 2020, and 1,040 to 1,160 metric ton, per year, by 2030. The government is also looking to reduce the dependence on road transport and cut the volume of goods transported on roads.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244342

Shift of Manufacturing Facilities - Logistics Demand to Rise

Over the last 20 years, Vietnam has established itself as one of the brightest manufacturing hotspots in Southeast Asia. From 1986 to 2018, land allotted to industrial parks increased from 335 hectares to an impressive 80,000 hectares. Owing to low labor costs, Vietnam has received a lot of capital over the years, for establishing assembling facilities and manufacturing factories. Raw materials and mechanical spare parts for manufacturing and production purposes are one of the key imports of the country. Raw materials for manufacturing are imported into the country and the manufactured products are exported, which demand an effective logistics sector, supporting the manufacturing sector of the country.

The country is establishing itself as an export-driven economy. The government is encouraging business in the manufacturing sector and is attracting investments in this sector, by establishing economic zones and industrial parks. The manufacturing and processing sectors received the highest FDI in 2017, close to 44% of the total. In recent years, the number of businesses that relocated their operations from China to Vietnam has been increasing. The rising costs in China, the country moving away from labour-intensive industries, and moving up the value chain is leading the businesses to relocate their manufacturing facilities to Southeast Asia, and the proximity and geographic location of Vietnam makes it a viable option. Moreover, Vietnam has lot of trade agreements (around 17 FTAs), which create a favourable business environment for domestic and foreign companies.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Competitive Landscape

The logistics market landscape of Vietnam is highly fragmented in nature and most of the players are small- and medium-sized firms providing low-value-added logistics services. There are more than 3,000 logistics companies, and 90% of them have a registered capital of less than VND 10 billion. Only 5% of these have a capital in the range of VND 10-20 billion, while the remaining have more than VND 20 billion. The competition between the domestic logistic companies is fierce, and the Vietnamese freight and logistics market is dominated by foreign companies. Even though the foreign logistics firms account for less share of transportation volume, these take 70%-80% of the revenue of the logistics market. This highly fragmented nature is also limiting the logistics potential of Vietnam up to some extent.

Key Players in the Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market: -

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Other Companies (Key Information/Overview)

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Viettel Logistics Co. Ltd

6.3.2 Hai Minh Corp.

6.3.3 Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC)

6.3.4 Tan Cang Logistics & Stevedoring JSC

6.3.5 Vietrans Saigon Logistics

6.3.6 PetroVietnam Transportation Corp.

6.3.7 Vietnam Transport & Chartering Corporation

6.3.8 Bee Logistics Corporation

6.3.9 Indo Trans Logistics Corporation

6.3.10 Vinatrans

6.3.11 Gemadept Corporation/Gemadept Logistics

6.3.12 Transimex Corp.

6.3.13 Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

6.3.14 United Parcel Service Inc.

6.3.15 BollorÃ© Transport & Logistics

6.3.16 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

6.3.17 Keppel Logistics

6.3.18 DB Schenker

6.3.19 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

6.3.20 CEVA Logistics

6.3.21 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.3.22 Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd

6.3.23 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

6.3.24 Deutsche Post DHL Group

* List not exhaustive

6.4 Other Companies (Key Information/Overview)

DSV, Kuehne + Nagel, Samsung SDS, Sinotrans, PT Transport Logistics, Pentiger Vietnam Co. Ltd, VIET Total Logistics (VTL)Co. Ltd, Konoike Vinatrans Logistics Co. Ltd, VNT Logistics JSC, Vinafco, Danko Logistics, Damco, Vinatrans Danang, Sojitz Corporation, Otran Logistics Company Limited, SEKO logistics

* List not exhaustive

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244342

Key Benefits of Vietnam Freight And Logistics Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Vietnam Freight and Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Industry Attractiveness of Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Technological Trends (Overview of Industry 4.0 in Vietnam and its Impact on the Logistics Sector)

4.7 Insight into the E-commerce Industry (Domestic and Cross-border E-commerce)

4.8 Insight into Cross-border Trucking and Intermodal Transportation

4.9 Brief on Freight Transportation Costs/Freight rates in Vietnam

4.10 Developments in Rail Freight Transport between Vietnam and Europe

4.11 Elaboration on Transit Trade though Vietnam

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Value-added Services

5.1.5 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, Project Logistics, and Technological Developments in Logistics.

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments, Including FMCG)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecommunication and Pharmaceuticals)

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/14244342#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global Vietnam Freight And Logistics consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Vietnam Freight And Logistics market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Vietnam Freight And Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Vietnam Freight And Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Vietnam Freight And Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Vietnam Freight And Logistics market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Vietnam Freight And Logistics market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Vietnam Freight And Logistics market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Vietnam Freight And Logistics market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/14244342

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/