With 5.0% CAGR, Medical Tape Market Size Worth USD 1.61 Billion in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Medical Tape Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2028, the market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.0%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for medical tape is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and utilization of these tapes. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, " Medical Tape Market , 2021-2028". Medical tapes have rising demand and applications in wound care and wound supportive closure. These tapes are also highly used in patient monitoring and wearable devices such as electrode fixtures, ostomy bags, and splint attachments. Also, the tapes are selected on the basis of porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strengths. Increasing utilization of these tapes in surgeries and the rising number of surgical procedures are expected to boost the market during the projected period.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Boyd Corporation announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions to expand wearable technologies such as biosensor, transdermal patches, and medical wearable expertise.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-tape-market-106568





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.61 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.10 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 128





Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data about market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the market development and business growth strategies to overcome the losses faced during the pandemic. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed in the report to analyze potential market growth opportunities. The report aims to provide complete information regarding market development and optimum business strategies implemented by the key players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Hospitals To Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of hospitals in the segmented regions. Also, developing healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the product demand in the coming years. Furthermore, surgical procedures have increased post-pandemic, thereby increasing product demand and ensuring market growth. Rising technological advancements encourage the key players to adopt new technical alternatives and enhance their product portfolio. These factors are likely to ensure the global medical tape market growth during the projected period.

However, skin damages and nosocomial infections may hinder market growth during the projected period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-tape-market-106568





Segments :

Wound Care Segment Dominates Market During Forecast Period

By material, the market is divided into paper, plastic, fabric, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into post-operative care, wound care, IV set placement, others.

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals & ASCs, clinics, and others.

By geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Material Paper

Plastic

Fabric Others By Application Post-Operative Care

Wound Care

IV Set Placement Others By End-User Hospitals & ASCs

Clinics

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-tape-market-106568





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Developing Healthcare Infrastructure

North America holds the highest global medical tape market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 0.56 billion in 2020 and dominated the global market due to increasing hospital admissions. Also, the rising adoption of elective procedures is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market. The increasing number of surgical procedures and rising demand for medical consumables are expected to drive the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Brand Acquisition Allow Key Players to Propel Growth

Key players in the market implement several business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These strategies allow key players to expand their business reach and implement innovative ideas to develop the products. Implementing innovative product development ideas allow key players to propel growth by attracting global customers and satisfying their needs.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)

Smith and Nephew (London, U.K.)

McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Medtronic PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

Medline Industries (Illinois, U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (California, U.S.)

Nichiban (Tokyo, Japan)

Paul Hartmann AG (Heidenheim, Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Scapa Group PLC (Ashton-under-Lyne, U.K.)





Quick Buy Medical Tape Market Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/medical-tape-market-106568





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Hospital Admissions, By Key Countries, 2020 Number of Key Surgeries, By Region/Country, 2020 New Product Launches, By Key Players Recent Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Germany UK France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia pacific Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region India China Japan Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Medical Tape Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Paper Plastic Fabric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Wound care IV set placement Post-Operative Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245