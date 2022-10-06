Bottled Water Market Size 2022-2028: Market Share, Top Companies report covers, Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Definition, Share, and Regional Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bottled Water Market" | No. of pages: 114 | research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Bottled Water market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Bottled Water landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

global Bottled Water market size is estimated to be worth US$ 840360 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1527010 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Bottled Water markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Danone,Nestle,Coca-Cola,Bisleri International,Suntory Water Group,Gerolsteiner,Ferrarelle,Hildon,Tynant,Master Kong,Nongfu Spring,Wahaha,Ganten,Cestbon,Kunlun Mountain,Blue Sword,Laoshan Water,Al Ain Water,NEVIOT,Rayyan Mineral Water Co

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Bottled Water market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

At present, high-end mineral water in the world is highlighted. For example, 456ml of Taijinggong jade water in Laoshan Mountain sells for about 15 yuan, Bottled Waterml of Everest Glacier costs about 15 yuan, 500ml of 5100 Tibet Glacier Mineral Water costs about 8 yuan, and 500ml of Evergrande Ice Spring The price is about 5 yuan, 510ml of Kunlun Mountain mineral water is about 4.8 yuan, 570ml of Jingtian Baisui Mountain is about 3 yuan; imported mineral water such as Evian and VOSS. In the context of consumption upgrading, the continuous improvement of residents' consumption power and the attraction of high-end water profit margins, many domestic high-end water companies have begun to run their horses, and the competition in the mineral water market is focusing on the high-end water market. And product quality, brand culture, water source and even face value have become the key to determine the brand's success or failure. As the best healthy drinking water, natural mineral water is still the first choice of people, and natural mineral water will surely become the leading product in China's drinking water market.

This report focuses on Bottled Water volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottled Water market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Natural Mineral Water

Man-made Mineral Water

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Danone

Nestle

Coca-Cola

Bisleri International

Suntory Water Group

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

Hildon

Tynant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Ganten

Cestbon

Kunlun Mountain

Blue Sword

Laoshan Water

Al Ain Water

NEVIOT

Rayyan Mineral Water Co

