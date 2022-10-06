ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading datal analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results. Our Investor Fact Sheet will be posted on our website prior to the conference call.



Please note that there is a new system to access the live call-in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact:

Steven N. Barlow

Vice President, Investor Relations

(917)596-7684

ir@exlservice.com

