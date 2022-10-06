Anti Corrosive Packaging Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis & Players | To reach $1223.6 million by 2031
The global anti-corrosive packaging market size was valued at $683.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1223.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031
Corrosion is a chemical or electrochemical reaction between the metal and environment. Anti-corrosive packaging provides long-term protection to metal products that are stored or are to be transported to prevent them from corrosion. Anti-corrosive packaging benefits companies who export across sea or moisture prone areas. This packaging solution are flexible, low-cost, effective and can be used for various metal and non-metal products.
Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:
• Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)
• Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)
• Market Information For 10 Years (2018 & 2019 – Historic Years, 2020– Base Year and 2021-2031 Forecast Period)
• Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.
• Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)
• Industry Landscape Analysis
• Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.
The Table of Content for Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market research study includes:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market Landscape
5. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market - Global Market Analysis
7. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Type
8. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Type of Product
9. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Service
10. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Geographical Analysis
11. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market
12. Industry Landscape
13. Anti-Corrosive Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles
14. Appendix
15. List of Tables
16. List of Figures
The key players profiled in this study includes
Jotun, Aicello Corporation, Kansai, Ningbo, Nitto Denko Corporation, Axalta, BRANOpac, Hempel A/S, SAFEPACK, NTIC, Nefab Group, Henkel, CORTEC Corporation, Armor Protective Packaging, Haver Plastics Co Ltd., Muller LCS Inc, Crayex Corporation
