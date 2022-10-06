Blockchain Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 44% Rate

Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the blockchain devices market size is expected to grow from $0.47 billion in 2021 to $0.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.94%. The global blockchain device market size is expected to grow to $2.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 43.66%. The increasing investments in blockchain technology are significantly contributing to the growth of the blockchain devices market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of blockchain devices market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5976&type=smp

Key Trends In The Blockchain Devices Market

The adoption of wireless communication technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the blockchain devices market. Organizations are adopting next-generation wireless technologies believe to gain competitive advantage and enable innovation. For instance, according to a Deloitte survey in June 2020, networking executives view advanced wireless technologies as increasingly critical to their enterprise success. 86% of networking executives surveyed believed that advanced wireless will transform their company in three years. Furthermore, 57% percent respondents reported that their organization is currently in the process of adopting 5G and/or Wi-Fi 6, and 37% plan to adopt these technologies within the next year.

Overview Of The Blockchain Devices Market

The blockchain devices market consists of sales of blockchain devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which is referred to as a decentralized architecture with built-in security to improve transaction trust and integrity. Following the Internet, blockchain has revolutionized the exchange of information and media. Blockchain technology is widely regarded as a game-changing breakthrough and the harbinger of a new economic era.

Learn more on the global blockchain devices market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-devices-global-market-report

Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (POS) Terminals

• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• By Application: Personal, Corporate

• By End-User: Consumer, BFSI, Government, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecommunication, Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing)

• By Geography: The global blockchain devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ledger, SatoshiLabs, SIRIN LABS, Pundi X, Genesis Coin, GENERAL BYTES, HTC, RIDDLE&CODE, ShapeShift, Bitaccess, Coinsource, Samsung, Infineon Technologies, Helium Systems, AVADO, Lamassu Industries, SafePal, PAYMYNT, Modum, NXM Labs, Blockchain Luxembourg S.A, Tangem, Filament, Sikur, Covault, ELLIPAL, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Blockchain Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of blockchain devices global market. The market report analyzes blockchain devices global market size, blockchain devices global market growth drivers, blockchain devices global market segments, blockchain devices global market major players, blockchain devices global market growth across geographies, and blockchain devices global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The blockchain devices global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Payments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-global-market-report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/