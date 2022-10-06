LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
LED Lighting Market To Be Driven By The Changing Preference Of Consumers From Incandescent Lights And Fluorescent Lamps In The Forecast Period Of 2022-27SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global LED Lighting Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian global LED lighting market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, end-uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-lighting-market/requestsample
LED Lighting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Value (2021): USD 64.4 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9.1%
The changing preference of consumers from incandescent lights and fluorescent lamps towards LEDs owing to the greater energy savings, higher lifespan, instant lighting, and eco-friendly properties is driving the market growth. The increasing efforts by the major market players aimed towards increasing profitability of the lighting division are anticipated to provide significant impetus to the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing demand for LEDs in hospitals and educational institutes owing to the greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness is likely to be a major growth propelling factor. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the increasing adoption of devices such as television and smartphone, among others.
LED Lighting Industry Definition and Major Segments
LED lighting is defined as an electrical equipment which works on microchips containing tiny light sources. Electric current passes through these microchips, which illuminates these light sources and produces a visible light with high intensity. Moreover, microchips determine the energy of the photons emitted by an LED.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-lighting-market
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
Lamps
A-LAMPS
T-LAMP
Others
Luminaire
Downlight
Street Light
High Bay
Troffers
Track Lights
Suspended Pendants
Others
The market can be bifurcated on the basis of application into:
Indoor
Outdoor
LED lightning finds extensive end-uses in the following sectors:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Highway and Roadway
Architectural
The regional markets for LED lighting include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
LED Lighting Market Trends
The technological advancements in the commercial sector, such as advertising and marketing, are likely to be the key trends in the market. This can be attributed to the growing demand for LED lighting for luminous billboards, and display screens.
The stringent regulations of the government aimed towards deterring the use of traditional lighting systems which consume more power and generate more heat are anticipated to be the crucial trends in the market propelling the demand for LEDs.
Moreover, the thriving e-commerce industry which provides the convenience of door-step-delivery of consumer electronics is anticipated to be a major growth driving factor for the market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are :
Nichia Corporation
OSRAM Licht AG
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Epistar Corp.
Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
CreeLED, Inc.
Lumileds Holding B.V.
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us :
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Louis Wane
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other