Roof Cladding Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis & Players | To reach $130.5 billion by 2031

Roof Cladding Market

Rise in construction of residential and commercial buildings, is expected to boost the roof cladding market growth.

The global roof cladding market size was valued at $83.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for roof cladding from residential, commercial, and industrial is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, roofing material is available in wide a variety which is suitable for both new construction and re-roofing existing homes. In addition, rise in focus on construction of green, energy-efficient buildings leads to increased demand for roofing materials such as asphalt and slate, tiles, metal, and others. This is expected to boost the roof cladding market growth. Furthermore, the durability associated with the variety of roofing materials such as asphalt shingles, metal roofs and concrete clay tiles is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the roof cladding market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted the sales of roof cladding companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constrained the supply of raw materials of roof cladding, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of roofing market.

The Table of Content for Roof Cladding Market research study includes:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Roof Cladding Market Landscape

5. Roof Cladding Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Roof Cladding Market - Global Market Analysis

7. Roof Cladding Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Type

8. Roof Cladding Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Type of Product

9. Roof Cladding Market - Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Service

10. Roof Cladding Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2031 – Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Roof Cladding Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Roof Cladding Market, Key Company Profiles

14. Appendix

15. List of Tables

16. List of Figures

The key players profiled in this study includes :

Cembrit Holdings A/S, Decra Roofing Systems Inc., Everest Industries Limited, Firestone Building Products, Kingspan Group, Reed's Metal Inc., Shildan Group, Sika AG, Westlake Corporation, Atas International, Inc.

