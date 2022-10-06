Global Automotive Solenoid Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022”, the automotive solenoid market size is expected to grow from $3.91 billion in 2021 to $4.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%. The global automotive solenoids market size is expected to grow to $5.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.81%. The rising automation in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive solenoid market.

Key Trends In The Automotive Solenoid Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive solenoid market. Product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good. For instance, in 2021, Danfoss, a provider of advanced engineering products, developed new EVT solenoid valves for CO2 systems up to 140 bars.

Overview Of The Automotive Solenoid Market

The automotive solenoid global market consists of sales of automotive solenoids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are positioned between the engine and ignition module of the vehicle and are one of the responsible components for starting the vehicle. Automotive solenoids operate by receiving small electrical currents from the ignition system and large electrical currents from the battery, which is used to start the engine.

Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Function: Fluid Control, Gas Control, Motion Control

• By Protocol: Direct Acting, Manual Reset, Pilot Operated

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Application: Engine Control and Cooling System, Fuel and Emission Control, Safety and Security, Body Control and Interiors, HVAC, Other

• By Valve Design: 2-Way Valve, 3-Way Valve, 4-Way Valve, 5-Way Valve

• By Geography: The global automotive solenoid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner, Hitachi Ltd, Continental AG, Mahle GmbH, ASCO Valve, Norgren, Danfoss, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler Ag, Rheinmetall Automotive, Hitachi Astemo, Stoneridge Inc, Tlx Technologies, Gideon Automotive Industries, Kendrion, Mzw Motor, Bicolex, Zonhen Electric Appliances, Padmini Vna Mechatronics, and Jaksa.

Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of automotive solenoid global market. The market report analyzes automotive solenoid global market size, automotive solenoid global market growth drivers, automotive solenoid global market segments, automotive solenoid global market major players, automotive solenoid global market growth across geographies, and automotive solenoid global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive solenoid global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

