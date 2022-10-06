Global Collagen Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Collagen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Collagen Global Market Report 2022”, the collagen market size is expected to grow from $5.30 billion in 2021 to $5.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.59%. The global collagen market size is expected to grow to $7.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.23%. The rapidly growing obese population is significantly contributing to the collagen market growth.

Key Trends In The Collagen Market

Nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent collagen market trends. Major companies operating in the collagen sector are focused on developing new product solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, OLLY Glowing Skin Vitamin Gummies, NeoCell Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews, HairOmega Multivitamin Gummy System are some of the trending collagen gummy brands that were introduced in the market in 2021. These gummies are rich in biotin and are responsible for nourishing the skin and supporting hair and nail growth.

Overview Of The Collagen Market

The collagen market consists of sales of collagen by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to protein molecules made up of amino acids. It provides the body its shape to the extracellular space of connective tissues. Due to its high strength and resistance to stretching, it is perfect for skin, tendons, bones, and ligaments. Collagen can be divided into several groups based on the type of structures they form.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen

• By Dosage: Powder, Liquid, Capsule

• By Source: Bovine, Porcine, Marine and Poultry

• By Application: Food, Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics

• By Geography: The global collagen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Junca Gelatines S.L., Lapi Gelatine, Gelnex, JUNCÀ GELATINES SL, Nippi Collagen NA, Weishardt, Darling Ingredients, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd., ConnOils LLC.

The market report analyzes collagen global market size, collagen global market overview, collagen global market growth drivers, collagen global market segments, collagen global market major players, collagen global market growth across geographies, and collagen global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

