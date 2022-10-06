Global Laminating Adhesives Market Growth Trajectory

Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2022”, the laminating adhesives market is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.90%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global laminating adhesive market size is expected to reach $3.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.94%. The laminating adhesives market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Laminating Adhesives Market

New product development activities are key trends gaining popularity in the laminating adhesives market. Laminating adhesives companies are focusing on leveraging new materials and technologies for developing better products.

Overview Of The Laminating Adhesives Market

The laminating adhesives market consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce films with new functions by laminating different films and for joining and assembling different materials surfaces. Laminating adhesives help in bonding a plastic film to the surface of a substrate by using heat and pressure to protect or enhance the appearance of the object and are widely used in transportation, packaging, industrial, and flexible packaging for food, medicines, medical supplies, and more.

Market Segmentation

• By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others

• By Technology: Solvent-Based, Solvent-Less, Water-Based, Others

• By Application: Automotive, Industrial Application, Packaging, Medical, Food, Others

• By Geography: The global laminating adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Henkel AG & Co., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Bostik

