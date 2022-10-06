Insights Into The Global Mine Detection System Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022”, the mine detection system market is expected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2021 to $4.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The global mine detection system market size is expected to grow to $6.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.33%. The rise in military land clearance operations is contributing to the growth of the mine detection system market.

Key Trends In The Mine Detection System Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the mine detection system market. A large number of new and advanced technology is being used to detect landmines and IEDs, such as seismic acoustic sensors, optical sensors, radar technology, electromagnetic sensors, chemical sensors, and others.

Overview Of The Mine Detection System Market

The mine detection system global market consists of sales of mine detection system products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for locating buried or concealed mines. Mine detection is the process of locating, detecting, and providing more information about different types of mines.

Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment: Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted, Handheld

• By Application: Defence, Homeland Security

• By Technology: Radar-Based, Laser-Based, Sonar-Based

• By Detection Capability: Above Surface, Underground

• By Geography: The global mine detection system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, DCD Group Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Schiebel Gmbh, and Chemring Group Plc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Mine Detection System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of mine detection system global market. The market report analyzes mine detection system global market size, mine detection system global market growth drivers, mine detection system global market segmentation, mine detection system global market major players, mine detection system global market growth across geographies, and mine detection system global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The mine detection system global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

