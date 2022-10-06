Magnetic Beads Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022”, the magnetic beads market is expected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2021 to $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.33%. The global magnetic bead market size is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.88%. Rising investment in genetic and microbiology research activities is significantly driving the growth of the magnetic beads market.

Key Trends In The Magnetic Beads Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the magnetic beads market. The key players in the magnetic beads market are focusing on innovation and expanding their scope of application to gain their market position.

Overview Of The Magnetic Beads Market

The magnetic beads market consists of the sales of magnetic beads by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are versatile small tools used for separating biomolecules quickly and effectively. Magnetic beads are made up of superparamagnetic iron oxide particles as small as 20 to 30 nanometers in size. Magnetic beads are frequently used in various molecular biology applications such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR), droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), other amplification and genotyping, protein purification and other applications.

Magnetic Beads Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Magnetic Core: Superparamagnetic, Ferrimagnetic

• By Type: Cells, Pathogenic Microorganisms, Nucleic Acids, Peptide, Protein

• By Application: Cell Separation and Expansion, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Immunoprecipitation, Antibody Purification

• By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Individual Pathology Labs, Research Labs

• By Geography: The global magnetic beads market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bangs Laboratories Inc., Spherotech Inc., GenScript, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., New England Biolabs, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., CardioGenics Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, Eurofins Technologies, micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH, MagQu Co. Ltd, Advanced BioChemicals LLC, Calbiotech Inc, Takara Bio, Cytiva, Teja Scientific Glass Works, Alcon Scientific Industries., TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., YAGEO, Laird PLC, Abraxis, Max Echo, Sunlord, Microgate, and Zhenhua Fu Electronics.

