Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022”, the glass fiber reinforced concrete market is expected to grow from $2.74 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.24%. As per TBRC’s glass fiber reinforced concrete market research the market size is expected to grow to $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.41%. Increasing emphasis on green buildings is significantly driving the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete market.

Key Trends In The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Major companies operating in the glass fiber reinforced concrete sector are focused on developing and using 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

The glass fiber reinforced concrete global market consists of sales of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to make structural concrete products that are both strong and lightweight, such as building panels, exterior building façade panels and architectural precast concrete. GFRC is similar to chopped fiberglass, but far weaker. It is composed of fine sand, cement, polymer, water, other admixtures, and alkali-resistant (AR) fibers.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Process: Spray, Premix, Hybrid

• By Type: C30, C60, C100

• By Application: Commercial Construction, Residential Construction, Civil and Other Infrastructure Construction

• By Geography: The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ultratech Cement Ltd., Formglas Products Ltd., Willis Construction Co., Clark Pacific, Loveld, Fibrex Construction Group, Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Low & Bonar, Stromberg Architectural, Betofiber A.S., Bb Fiberbeton, BCM GRC Ltd., Blue Concrete, CHENG Concrete, Fishstone, Frey-Fil Corporation, GB Architectural Cladding Products, Hard Rock Developments, Pennine Stone, Surecrete Design Products, Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Telling Ltd, GRCUK, and BarChip Pty Ltd.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of glass fiber reinforced concrete market.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

