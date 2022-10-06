LiDAR Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "LiDAR Global Market Report 2022”, the LiDAR market is expected to grow from $1.49 billion in 2021 to $1.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.68%. The global LiDAR market size is expected to grow to $3.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.49%. The rising demand for 3D imaging is expected to propel the growth of the LiDAR market.

Key Trends In The LiDAR Market

The increasing investments in LiDAR startups by automotive giants is a key trend gaining popularity in the LiDAR market. Certain vehicle operations demand robust radars which are fulfilled by LiDAR, making automakers realize the full potential of LiDAR in the self-driving cars market. The cost of LiDAR as compared to the outrageous cost of other sensors is attracting most automakers to implement LiDAR in vehicles, resulting in increasing investments into LiDAR startups. An autonomous vehicle requires a detailed understanding, which is best achieved by 4D LiDAR.

Overview Of The LiDAR Market

The LiDAR market consists of sales of LiDAR by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to examine the surface of the earth. LiDAR is a laser imaging detection and ranging system in which laser, a form of light, is used to measure the variable distances from earth. LiDAR technology is popularly used to measure a large number of areas in a relatively small amount of time with more accuracy than manual labor. It is a technology used to create three-dimensional images.

LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Laser Scanner, Navigation and Positioning Systems, Others

• By Type: Terrestrial, Aerial, Mobile

• By Technology: 2D, 3D, 4D

• By Applications: Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance System), Environment, Exploration and Detection, Others

• By End-User: Defense and Aerospace, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry and Agriculture, Mining, Transportation

• By Geography: The global LiDAR market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Velodyne, Leica Geosystems AG, LEOSPHERE SAS, HEXAGON, Leica Geosystems AG, GeoSLAM Ltd., Firmatek LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Mira Solutions Inc, Aerometric Surveys, Airborne Hydrography AB, Faro Technologies Inc, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, Innoviz Technologies Ltd, Waymo LLC, Valeo SA, Neptec Technologies Corp, and ZX LIDARS.

LiDAR Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of LiDAR global market. The market report analyzes LiDAR global market size, LiDAR global market growth drivers, LiDAR global market segments, LiDAR global market major players, LiDAR global market growth across geographies, LiDAR global market trends and LiDAR market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The LiDAR market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

