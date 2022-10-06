Insights Into The Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2022”, the household cleaning products market is expected to grow from $99.89 billion in 2021 to $105.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80%. The global household cleaning product market is expected to grow to $134.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.24%. Increasing awareness of natural household cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of the household cleaning products market.

Key Trends In The Household Cleaning Products Market

Ingredients transparency is a key trend gaining popularity in the household cleaning products market. Any cleaning product available consists of various ingredients that include various forms of chemicals that help in better cleaning. Consumers are keen to know if the products they are purchasing are natural or plant-based raw materials and are biodegradable and have sustainably sourced substrates. Therefore, companies in the market are rapidly shifting towards providing ingredients transparency to consumers.

Overview Of The Household Cleaning Products Market

The household cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter on surfaces. These include products such as laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners. These products are generally used to clean soft or hard surfaces in home. These are packed into easily recognizable bottles sachets and other forms with different colors and fragrances.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners, Laundry Detergents, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail

• By Application: Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor

• By Geography: The global household cleaning products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Unilever Plc, Bombril S/A, CareClean, and For Life Products.

