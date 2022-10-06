"Climate Change House" A Book By David Phillips

Through 2022, the home has to defend us against heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, severe rain, and flooding. But our accommodations were simply inadequate. It did not protect them from the record 40.3-degree day and suffocating nights that lasted for weeks. Then we watched on television images of homes that had been damaged by fire and flood.

We knew it would happen, and that such summers would become more often and violent in the coming years.

Are we ready? Is the government developing an overarching unified policy to mitigate such fatal events? Will the current housing stock be rehabilitated in a timely manner? Will the much-needed new homes be able to withstand the next 30 years of global warming? Can they be built in a timely and cost-effective manner?

Simultaneously, housing developments are being grafted upon reluctant communities. Even now, houses are built with massive CO2 emissions and planned for a lifetime of global warming gases sprayed into the air decade after decade. Planning clearance is granted for flats that do not have a facility to store bikes or charge electric vehicles.

Comprehensive and often prescient, this is a manifesto in climate change mitigation and, as if by magic, it will not cost the Exchequer a penny!

About The Author

David is a political organizer in the Thatcher era, a corporate affairs director, journalist and academic.

David was a prolific industrial journalist to the material handling press and contributed to The Engineer, The Times and Daily Telegraphy. He is the author of several internet and online relationship management technical books.

He has lectured across Europe and is a widely published academic author. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

This book takes a deeply researched look at such issues and spreads them before us. It then goes much further. It examines existing and new technologies that can be deployed to build new properties and regenerate existing homes to make life tolerable for this and the next generations.

