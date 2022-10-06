New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Webinar on November 3

Next month, on Thursday, November 3, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Mastery Training Services is hosting a webinar to help leaders learn how to embed a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy into their organization design.

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next month, on Thursday, November 3, at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Mastery Training Services is hosting a webinar to help leaders learn how to embed a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy into their organization design.

Nenuca Syquia, CEO and Co-founder of Better Organizations by Design (BOxD), is the featured speaker. Syquia will explore how to create more equitable and inclusive organizations. Attendees will learn to identify the elements of organization design, understand how to accelerate results through a DEI strategy, and examine inclusion efforts through a systemic lens.

The session is geared toward leaders and human resources professionals. All those interested in attending can register here.

Mastery Training Services brings in engaging subject matter experts to share their knowledge on topics related to employee development, leadership, organizational culture, diversity and more. The webinars are free to attend and usually last about an hour. For our full calendar of free webinars, click here.

About Better Organizations by Design (BOxD)

BOxD is a BIPOC, woman-owned and led firm that makes the people-side of business growth less chaotic, more efficient. Nenuca founded BOxD with two goals: (1) To make toxic, inequitable workplaces a thing of the past (2) To challenge the model of management consulting; primarily available only to executives at industry giants. Nenuca provides perspectives on leadership, team effectiveness, DEI & the design of prosperous organizations.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

