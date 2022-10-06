The Worldwide Scar Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scar Treatment Market By Scar Type, By Product, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the scar treatment market size was valued at $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Scarring is the process of external epidermal layer repair. Thus, scars result naturally as part of normal healing process in human body. Scars occur exactly at the site of wounds and nearby areas resulting in dark red fibrous tissue, which gradually becomes lighter in color. Scar treatment such as anti-scar gels and laser treatment are used to remove scar marks to enhance appearance.

Rise in demand for cosmetic corrections and availabilities of different anti-scar treatments drive growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in incidences of stretch marks, owing to heavy weight training and obesity drives demand for scar treatment. In addition, women have stretch marks owing to cesarean child delivery, which further contributes toward growth of the Scar Treatment Industry. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, cesarean delivery rate increased to 31.8%.

Furthermore, factors such as advancements in Scar Treatment Industry, increase in R&D activities, rise in number of hospitals and cosmetic clinics drives the Scar Treatment Market Growth. For instance, in April 2021, Pharmaxis, Australian pharmaceutical research company, in collaboration with the University of Western Australia (UWA) to start a world-first clinical trial to investigate a cream to stop scar forming after trauma, particularly following burn injuries. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding scar treatment contributes toward growth of the scar treatment market.

Increase in prevalence of injuries and burn cases drive growth of the market. Infectious wounds tend to take longer healing time, which results in hypertrophic scar formation. In addition, rise in clinical trials for development of novel scar treatment contributes in growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, according to a report published by Springer Nature, a global scientific publisher, intralesional 1470 nm bare-fiber diode laser shows promising results for treatment of hypertrophic scars. Furthermore, rise in trend of skin piercing further drives growth of the market. Skin piercing leads to formation of keloids. Thus, prevalence of wound injuries and R&D for novel treatment of hypertrophic scars boost growth of the market

The scar treatment market is segmented into by scar type, product, end user, and region.

On the basis of scar type, the market is divided into atrophic scar, hypertrophic & keloid scar, contractures, and stretch marks. The atrophic scar segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of acne and chicken pox.

Depending on product, the market is classified into topical, laser-based treatment, and others. The topical segment have the largest Scar Treatment Market Share in 2021, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of topical products and rise in consciousness regarding aesthetic appearance.

By end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care. The home care segment dominated the Scar Treatment Market Forecast in 2021, and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of retail pharmacies and high incidences of facial scars.

North America accounted for a majority of the global scar treatment market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in demand for aesthetic looks.

