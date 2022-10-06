Press release, Helsinki, 6 October 2022 at 12 PM (EEST)



Nexstim NBS 5+ System Continues to Generate Interest in the US

Nexstim Plc HEXSTO ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Drs. Lauren Marangell and Rayan Al Jurdi, experts in the treatment of major depression, have purchased a NBS 5+ system. Marangell and Al Jurdi, both previously faculty at Baylor College of Medicine, founded Brain Health Consultants and TMS Center as a private outpatient program offering state of the art treatment for people with depression and related disorders.

The NBS 5+ system, released in the United States in 2021, combines the capabilities of Nexstim's NBS and NBT® systems. It thus enables the delivery of both diagnostic and therapeutic applications; diagnostic use meaning identifying the precise location and amount of stimulation required to active specific nerve cells for use across specialities such as neurosurgery, neuroradiology and psychiatry and therapeutic use referring to the treatment of major depressive disorder, for example.

Dr. Lauren Marangell noted: "We appreciate the technical sophistication of the Nexstim system and believe it will help us improve patient outcomes for the many people who have not responded to standard therapies."



Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are happy to welcome a new private clinic to our user community and appreciate their in-depth research and ultimate decision to choose Nexstim based on the level of sophistication we bring to the clinician treating patients with MDD. We are also pleased that the dual mode combined platform of the NBS 5+ has been so well received as evidenced by that being the system of choice for sales in the United States this year."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

