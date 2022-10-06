transcosmos opens a new operations center, Marketing Chain Management Center Sapporo Odori Park

The 7th contact center located in Sapporo, committed to SDG-oriented design and operations

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has opened a new center, Marketing Chain Management Center Sapporo Odori Park (MCM Center Sapporo Odori Park), in Sapporo city, Hokkaido. The new center launched its services in October, 2022.

■ MCM Center Sapporo Odori Park Overview

Name: Marketing Cain Management Center Sapporo Odori Park

Number of workstations: 400 (approximate)

Business start date: October, 2022

Number of new hires: 400 (planned for FY2022)

Services: Contact center services (customer communication via call, chat, LINE, etc.)

eKYC operations (electronic Know Your Customer: online identity verification)

MCM Center Sapporo Odori Park is transcosmos's 14th operations center in Hokkaido, and the seventh contact center in Sapporo city. Located within a two-minute walk from Exit 36 of subway Odori station, the new center occupies the fifth to ninth floors of a new office building called Sapporo 22 Square. Equipped with thorough security and anti-COVID-19 measures, the center offers a dedicated floor for induction and upskilling training. Fully designed with sustainability development goals (SDGs) in mind, the center comes with water reuse hand wash stands that do not need a water supply system, inclusive mobility for wheelchair users and disabled persons, energy conservation equipment and technologies, etc.

Break Room Training Room

The seven contact centers in Sapporo city are located within walking distance, making it possible to allocate members with the right skill set for a new business launch, as well as sharing members among the centers in times of emergency. The MCM Center Sapporo Kita-Guchi and MCM Center Sapporo Odori-Minami - both located in the center of the city- also have Work it! Plaza, transcosmos's recruiting centers. By offering a place where not only job applicants but everyone can feel relaxed, the centers showcase transcosmos as the No.1 place to work.

In partnership with company-led nursery schools, transcosmos offers employee-friendly workplaces in Sapporo to support housewives with small children and dual-income families. The company is also actively driving career opportunity initiatives such as an employee referral system and promotions to full-time employees. With the aim of boosting employee satisfaction (ES), transcosmos also has a follow-up program, encouraging communication among colleagues, and between supervisors and agents.

With the aim of helping clients boost customer experience (CX), transcosmos will continue to design and manage contact centers tailored to the vision and needs of each client. At the same time, transcosmos will contribute to the revitalization and development of local communities by creating more job opportunities via local hiring and people development initiatives.



About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



