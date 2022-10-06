Thirty Percent Coalition Elects New Board of Directors, Retains Former SEC Commissioner as Senior Advisor, Hires Interim Executive Director

30% Coalition Elects New Board

The Thirty Percent Coalition announced today that it has elected the following executive officers to serve on its board of directors: Board Chair Susan Angele, Vice Chair Esther Aguilera, Treasurer Rodrigo Garcia and Secretary Renaye Manley. The Coalition has also retained the Honorable Allison Herren Lee as a senior advisor and named Andrea McGrath as interim executive director.

Incoming Chair Susan Angele said, "We thank the outgoing officers – Chair Julie Kanak, Vice Chair Susan Scutt, Secretary Patti Gazda and Treasurer Dawn Jones – for their service to the Coalition. Our new team is excited about advancing the Coalition's mission. We are already hard at work on our upcoming 2022 Member Event planned for November 16, 2022 in New York City, and will continue our national search for a permanent executive director."

About the Coalition's Senior Advisor and Interim Executive Director

As senior advisor, Lee will engage with the Coalition's members and partners, expand its networks and share the Coalition's message of increasing gender, race and ethnic diversity on boards. She will also advise the Coalition on government affairs, policy and disclosure rules, and support the search for a permanent executive director. Lee served as a commissioner on the US Securities and Exchange Commission from June 2019 through July 2022 and served as acting chair from January through April 2021.

As interim executive director, McGrath will manage the organization's operations, including financial systems, governance and technology, and coordinate outreach and engagement. She will also develop recommendations for the board of directors and its various committees on programming, marketing, communications, infrastructure solutions, and network engagement. McGrath is a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who brings deep experience working within and between the worlds of finance, social impact, entrepreneurship, and academia. She is the principal consultant at Amplified Impact, the Boston-based strategic advisory firm she founded in 2007.

About the Thirty Percent Coalition

Since 2011, the Thirty Percent Coalition has provided a national forum for its members to develop strategies that influence companies to increase diversity in senior leadership and boardrooms. Members include public companies, private equity, institutional investors, state treasurers, professional services firms and advocacy groups. The Coalition's leaders are often called upon for guidance on diversity legislation and strategies. Many of its private equity members have made considerable progress to increase diversity on their portfolio company boards.

To date, the Thirty Percent Coalition's achievements include:

Building a national forum for Members representing over $8 trillion in assets under management

in assets under management Influencing more than 600 companies to appoint a woman to their board through investors engagement

Championing a multiyear "Adopt a Company" campaign that helped influence more than 500 public companies to appoint a woman to their boards, many for the first time

