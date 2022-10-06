Submit Release
Moratinos Thanks HM the King for Support to Holding of 9th Global Forum of Alliance of Civilizations in Fez

Moratinos Thanks HM the King for Support to Holding of 9th Global Forum of Alliance of Civilizations

MOROCCO, October 6 - The High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, expressed, on Wednesday in Rabat, his sincere thanks to HM King Mohammed VI for His support to the holding, next November in Fez, of the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

In a statement to the press after his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, Moratinos highlighted the importance of organizing this event in light of the current international situation, indicating that the promotion of peace and coexistence remains the central theme of this international event.

In this sense, the UN official said that his talks with Bourita are part of the preparation of this meeting, articulated around three main axes, namely peace in a world where wars still persist, the important role of youth in the 21st century and the African continent.

Recalling that this is the first time that an African country hosts the meeting of the Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations, the former head of Spanish diplomacy stressed that this major event seeks to emphasize the importance of the African continent.

He insisted that the city of Fez is an ideal place to organize this meeting, because it represents a symbol of peace and conviviality and a crossroads of cultures and civilizations.

The 9th Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations will take place on November 22 and 23 in Fez. The announcement of the holding of this Forum was made on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.


MAP 05 October 2022
 

Moratinos Thanks HM the King for Support to Holding of 9th Global Forum of Alliance of Civilizations in Fez

