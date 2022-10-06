Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2031 - Asia Pacific was the Largest Region in 2021 - Zion Market Research

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Feminine Hygiene Products Market region

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the feminine hygiene products market accounted for more than USD 20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 30.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in Feminine Hygiene Products Market are Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Essity Aktiebolag, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Premier FMCG, and First Quality Enterprises, Inc., amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Feminine Hygiene Products By Product Type (Sanitary pads, Tampons, Panty liners, Disposable Razors and Blades and Others), By Nature (Disposable, Reusable), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Drug stores, Pharmacies and Beauty Stores, Online, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

Increased awareness of menstruation health and hygiene among women worldwide, due to television, social media and government programs, rising female population and female literacy, rising disposable income, and government policies, rapid urbanization and women empowerment will garner the growth for feminine hygiene products in the years ahead,” says the author of this study. Raising literacy among young girls in developing and underdeveloped nations has had a favourable influence on feminine health management. Female literacy is predicted to have a favourable influence on overall feminine health management and, as a result, is directly connected to the use of feminine hygiene products.

Furthermore, UNICEF considers menstruation health and hygiene to be a fundamental right of women and girls, and has designated it as a priority goal in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, boosting future demand for feminine hygiene products.

Furthermore, due to the increasing penetration of social media and the various initiatives taken by the NGOs and government to increase awareness about the benefits of using menstrual hygiene products, countries around the world are witnessing an increase in the number of educational sessions and promotions.

The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market is exhibiting a business landscape that is highly competitive in nature, due to the presence of a large number of market players, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Essity Aktiebolag, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Premier FMCG, and First Quality Enterprises, Inc., amongst others are some of the key manufacturers of feminine hygiene products across the world. To increase their market share, the key players have been involved in regular launches of products that have are newly developed and incorporate latest technology in potential and developing countries.

Increased Investment in Construction Sector to Support Asia Pacific Growth

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been one of leading the worldwide feminine hygiene products market and is anticipated to continue to grow in the years to come, states the feminine hygiene products market study. The surge can be attributed to the large female population in nations like China and India. The market in this region is being driven by rising disposable income, more awareness about menstruation hygiene, and rapid urbanization. Various government initiatives undertaken to promote the use of feminine hygiene products is propelling demand. For instance, the Indian government has launched a plan to ensure that women in rural regions of the country have access to sanitary napkins. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Read our other Trending Report:

