An inclusive Climate Club to promote climate ambition

Climate change is here and its impact on lives and livelihoods is already starkly evident. The world has come together behind the goals of the Paris Agreement, and made progress at COP26 in Glasgow, but there is growing urgency to go much further, much faster. G-7 leaders in June 2022 set out a vision for a Climate Club, which would be an intergovernmental, inclusive, open, and cooperative arrangement consistent with international rules, to bring together countries with a commitment to accelerating action toward collective climate goals. The G-7 leaders aim to work with partners to establish the Climate Club by the end of this year.

The German G-7 presidency commissioned the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute—under the leadership of Lord Nicholas Stern—to prepare an independent perspective on this initiative. G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss the institute’s report in Washington, D.C. on October 12, and it is expected to be publicly released following that meeting.

On October 12, the Global Economy and Development program will host an in-person event to provide an opportunity for dissemination of the findings and recommendations of the report. Following presentations of the report, a panel of climate experts will bring perspectives from the G-7 and the developing world. A link to the report will be made available at the time of this event, following release by the G-7.

