Deep Ellum Art Company Offers Top-Class Private Event Venues in Dallas, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas-based Deep Ellum Art Company is a collective space that operates as a bar, art gallery, and live music venue with advanced in-house production, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a private event venue in Dallas.
Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Company is a mixed-use community space that serves as a creative hub with a live event venue, bar, a huge courtyard, food trucks, drink selection, live music, and art gallery with local art for purchase. LaRue says,
“I didn’t set out to create a space that had a singular identity. Deep Ellum Art Co. represents as full a spectrum of the arts as our local artists bring to us. The goal is to promote all of the arts be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital and more… Creative spaces like this in the neighborhood are crucial to maintaining what makes Deep Ellum so special. It’s worth the effort required to pass this along to the next generation.”
What was once an auto part and service center for a local dealership in the ’50s and then a printing press repair shop, this 5,000 square foot building, built in 1949, is surrounded by around 15,000 square feet of treed outdoor space. “Dedicated to the Creative and Native,” Deep Ellum Art Co. is an attempt by the founders to preserve the authentic artistic vibe that makes Deep Ellum what it is.
Additionally, Art Co. offers plenty of room for sculpting art classes, birthdays, weddings, festivals, concerts, corporate events, galas, fundraisers, trade shows, and more. No matter the size or type of event you are hosting, it is equipped to handle all your needs. The venue has multiple areas and a layout that can comfortably accommodate small as well as large crowds (up to 2000). It also has a team of skilled and experienced professionals who are prepared to plan and execute any event in the best possible manner so that it surpasses your expectations.
Make a splash with your next event with Art Co. and its audio/video/lighting engineers and production team, experienced bartenders and waitstaff, wheelchair-accessible restrooms, video projection mapping, top of the line production equipment, Nexo PA system, and more.
About Deep Ellum Art Company: Deep Ellum Art Company is a unique and creative hub located in the heart of Deep Ellum, Texas. It boasts a 15,000 ft.2 Art Yard complete with a pavilion, street art gallery, murals, and more, as well as a 5000 ft.2 indoor venue with full bar, stage, state-of-the-art audio, and multi-camera streaming and recording video systems, among others. They have events almost every day of the week. For listings, please check their website.
About Deep Ellum Art Company: Deep Ellum Art Company is a unique and creative hub located in the heart of Deep Ellum, Texas. It boasts a 15,000 ft.2 Art Yard complete with a pavilion, street art gallery, murals, and more, as well as a 5000 ft.2 indoor venue with full bar, stage, state-of-the-art audio, and multi-camera streaming and recording video systems, among others. They have events almost every day of the week. For listings, please check their website.
