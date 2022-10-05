Submit Release
Premier’s statement on protests in Iran

CANADA, October 5 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in solidarity with protesters in Iran:

“British Columbians and people around the world stand in solidarity with Iranians calling for gender equality, human rights and freedom.

“Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested by police on Sept. 13 in Tehran for showing her hair under her headscarf. Three days later, she was dead.

“Amini’s death has sparked protests on the streets of Iran and international condemnation. Iranian women, and those around the world standing with them, are calling for justice, freedom and the right to choose their religious expression.

“In British Columbia, thousands gathered on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery last week to show their support, along with other solidarity events in B.C. communities.  

“For the many British Columbians who have family and friends in Iran, this is an incredibly difficult time.

“The courage of Iranian women and their allies reminds us that we must stand together in support of women’s rights – across generations, gender and geography.

“Only last week, we marked Gender Equality Week in British Columbia; a reminder that our work here at home continues.

“Our government will always stand up for equality and justice, at home and abroad, and continue our work to build a better province and a better world.”

