UBC and CUPE Local 116 reach tentative agreement under Shared Recovery Mandate

CANADA, October 5 - The University of British Columbia (UBC) and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 116 (CUPE Local 116) have reached a tentative agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Data as of April 2022 shows that the tentative agreement represents approximately 2,400 employees who provide support services at UBC’s Vancouver campus, including administrative, trades, research assistance, food and hospitality services. 

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the province’s continued economic recovery.

Agreement details will be available in the coming weeks when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.

More than 500,000 people work throughout the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health and community social services, in kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

