Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Share Increased and To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 8.8% By 2028

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Overview Laboratory Information Systems Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size

The global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market was worth around USD 1472.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2443.130325 mn by 2028

North America leads the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market because of its presence of exceedingly developed healthcare infrastructure, expenditure & penetration of IT in healthcare” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market is segregated based on product, component, delivery mode, and end-user. Based on product, the global market is distinguished into Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS. Based on component, the global market is segregated into Services and Software. Based on Delivery Mode, the global market is bifurcated into On-premise and Cloud-based. Based on end-user, the global market is distinguished into Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, POLs, and other end-users. Key players functioning in the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market include Orchard Software Corporation (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Cerner Corporation (US), CompuGroup Medical (Germany), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), Meditech (US), SCC Soft Computer (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Comp Pro Med (US), American Soft Solutions Corp. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), WebPathLab (US), XIFIN (US), Clinsis (Nicaragua), Computer Service and Support (CSSLIS) (US), ASPYRA LLC (US), Apex Healthware (US), Pathagility (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), HEX Laboratory Systems (US), LigoLab Information Systems (US), TECHNIDATA (France), Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems (US), Alphasoft GmbH (Germany) and Dendi, Inc. (US).

Request to FREE PDF Report Sample Copy: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/laboratory-information-systems-market

The market is driven by the need to control diagnostic faults, rise in long-lasting diseases, utilization of LIS to enhance laboratory clinical workflow efficiency, incorporation of laboratory information systems with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, and increase in demand for quality & specific diagnosis. However, the high costs associated with the software and services, the requirement for specialized laboratory units, interfacing issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals act as a challenge to the growth of the Laboratory Information System market.

North America leads the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market because of its presence of exceedingly developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing penetration of IT in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the rapid rise in the commonness of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease in this region is increasing the demand for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in disposable income, rising elderly population, and growth in public healthcare funding in major emerging economies like India and China.

Industry Prospective:

The global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market was worth around USD 1472.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2443.130325 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Buy Report (as per research requirement): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/laboratory-information-systems-market

Recent Developments:

December 2020 - CompuGroup Medical (Germany) acquired Schuyler House, an established developer of LIS, to increase its footprint in the US and expand its portfolio of lab management software.

December 2020 - Cerner Corporation (US) collaborated with Xealth to foster digital innovation and strengthen connections between providers and patients.

In May 2021, Orchard Software Corporation (US) acquired Corwen, LLC to develop molecular testing capabilities and provide comprehensive and integrated LIS solutions.

In January 2021, PathWest (US) integrated its new laboratory information system (LIS) transfusion medicine module, SoftBank, with the National Blood Authority’s (NBA) BloodNet LIS interface.

January 2021 - SCC Soft Computer’s SoftBank.web version 25.6, with enhanced features to rise productivity in the laboratory while maintaining compliance with safety regulations, received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Read Related News: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-laboratory-information-systems-market

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market: Growth Drivers

Need for laboratory automation

Laboratory automation minimizes human errors due to repetitive tasks such as pipetting and moving plates and improves accuracy. It is emerging as an effective solution for tackling the shortage of laboratory professionals and reducing manual involvement in lab processes. The rise in the data being produced by Laboratory systems has created the necessity for efficient data storage, analysis, and sharing methods. Laboratory information systems offer an effective solution to this demand, as these solutions significantly facilitate, advance, and improve the productivity and efficiency of laboratory processes.

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market: Restraints

High maintenance costs

The high maintenance and service costs related to LIS form a major restraint on market growth. According to industry experts, the maintenance cost of this system is more than the actual price of the software. Due to these factors, many small and medium-sized laboratories find it difficult to invest in these systems, thereby limiting their implementation. However, with the emergence of cloud-based LIS offerings, the effect of this restraint is expected to decrease in the coming years.

Request FREE Brochure:

Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Component

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-user

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

POLs

Other end-users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Read Other Trending Reports:

Global Veterinary Imaging Market:

https://platformania.com/global-veterinary-imaging-market-increased-growth-at-a-cagr-value-of-around-4-4-by-2028-zion-market-research/

Global Boat Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/594124619/global-boat-market-demand-increased-and-is-expected-to-reach-usd-66-106-8-million-by-2028-zion-market-research

Global Laboratory Chemical Reagents Market: https://www.cbs17.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/594105679/global-laboratory-chemical-reagents-market-expected-to-generate-revenue-of-around-usd-30-5-billion-by-end-of-2026-zmr/