IoT Gateway Market Share, Opportunities & Growth Prospects to 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IoT Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the global IoT gateway market reached a value of US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.56% during 2022-2027.

IoT Gateway Market Overview:

An Internet of Things (IoT) gateway refers to an intelligent main hub for IoT devices. It consists of communication technologies that connect end devices, such as actuators, blackened platforms, sensors, and subscriber management, to the gateway. IoT gateway also includes a computing platform that allows user-defined or pre-installed applications to manage data, machines, security, communication, and other aspects. It uses various connectivity types, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, ZigBee, cellular data, etc. IoT gateway finds widespread applications across several sectors, such as healthcare, consumer electronics, BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, etc.

IoT Gateway Market Trends:

The elevating demand for this technology as it assists in connecting devices to one another, translating communication between the instruments, filtering data into useful information, and mitigating security risks is among the primary factors driving the IoT gateway market. Besides this, the escalating need for this solution in monitoring patient health through connected medical solutions remotely, offering real-time data collection, and extending access to time monitoring and analysis is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of the 5G technology that acts as the new IoT gateway, wherein systems are designed for supporting connected devices, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of these platforms across countries to detect and prevent the spread of the virus, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing number of connected devices and the increasing need for this technology across various industry verticals are anticipated to propel the IoT gateway market over the forecasted period.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Report Scope of IoT Gateway Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Component, Connectivity Type, End User, Region

Competitive Landscape:

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eurotech

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Siemens AG

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Processor

Sensor

Memory and Storage Device

Others

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Ethernet

Cellular

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

