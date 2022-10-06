Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on distributed antenna system market report.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global distributed antenna system market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2021. A distributed antenna system (DAS) relies on numerous antennas to provide wireless coverage to the same area, minimize power consumption, and offer reliability. It is designed to power a wide area efficiently without disturbances. It improves network performance while providing a full-strength mobile signal to any connected remote antenna.
Market Trends
Increasing investments in the expansion of smart cities are catalyzing the demand for smart grids. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for DAS around the world. In addition, the rising number of hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, and organizations is increasing the need for DAS to provide wireless coverage, especially for emergency services. Apart from this, the growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, and the escalating demand for remote working solutions, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
American Tower Corporation
Boingo Wireless Inc.
Cobham Wireless
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
CommScope Inc.
Corning Incorporated
Dali Wireless Inc.
TE Connectivity
Westell Technologies Inc.
Zinwave (McWane Inc.)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, system type, coverage, technology, end-use and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
Components
Services
Breakup by System Type:
Active
Passive
Digital
Hybrid
Breakup by Coverage:
Indoor
Outdoor
Hybrid
Breakup by Technology:
Carrier Wi-Fi
Small Cells
Self-Organizing Network
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Transportation
Hospitality
Public Venues
Education
Telecommunication
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
