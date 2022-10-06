Distributed Antenna System Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on distributed antenna system market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global distributed antenna system market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2021. A distributed antenna system (DAS) relies on numerous antennas to provide wireless coverage to the same area, minimize power consumption, and offer reliability. It is designed to power a wide area efficiently without disturbances. It improves network performance while providing a full-strength mobile signal to any connected remote antenna.

Market Trends

Increasing investments in the expansion of smart cities are catalyzing the demand for smart grids. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for DAS around the world. In addition, the rising number of hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, and organizations is increasing the need for DAS to provide wireless coverage, especially for emergency services. Apart from this, the growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, and the escalating demand for remote working solutions, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

American Tower Corporation

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dali Wireless Inc.

TE Connectivity

Westell Technologies Inc.

Zinwave (McWane Inc.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, system type, coverage, technology, end-use and geography.

Breakup by Offering:

Components

Services

Breakup by System Type:

Active

Passive

Digital

Hybrid

Breakup by Coverage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Hybrid

Breakup by Technology:

Carrier Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Self-Organizing Network

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Public Venues

Education

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

