Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 delivered remarks at the fourth annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities in Mobile and met with employers and jobseekers. This event was made possible by a partnership amongst the Office of the Governor, the Alabama Department of Labor, the City of Mobile and Gray Media. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Hosts Fourth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People With Disabilities
