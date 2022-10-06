Vending Machine Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vending Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global vending machine market reached a value of US$ 18.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Vending Machine Market Overview:

A vending machine refers to a standalone automated device that dispenses small-sized products in exchange for cash or tokens. It distributes food products, such as chocolate bars, cupcakes, pizzas, packaged snacks, hot and cold beverages, and candies. Vending machines are also used for providing newspapers, cigarettes, toys, and tickets. The products are packed into the device and are obtainable for purchase throughout the day. Vending machines dispense the product corresponding to the button or item number selected by the consumer. They also consist of computer control boards, refrigeration units, bill and coin validators, and lighting systems to automate the vending process and deliver a seamless experience to the user. As a result, vending machines find widespread applications across public spaces, commercial complexes, restaurants, and hotels.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Global Vending Machine Market Trends:

The elevating requirement for automated product distribution systems across hospitals, school canteens, airports, railway and petrol stations, and industrial plants is among the primary factors driving the vending machine market. Besides this, the launch of innovative variants by the leading manufacturers with integrated touch-screen panels, gesture-, video-, audio, and scent-based interactions, and cashless payment functionalities is further augmenting the market growth. In addition, the emerging trend of self-service technology across industries is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the development of reverse vending machines (RVM) that enable the customer to insert used or empty plastic containers and aluminum cans in exchange for a reward is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers and the escalating demand for the internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing-enabled devices are expected to bolster the vending machine market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Food Vending Machine

Beverages Vending Machine

Tobacco Vending Machine

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic Machine

Semi-Automatic Machine

Smart Machine

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Cash

Cashless

Breakup by Application:

Hotels and Restaurants

Corporate Offices

Public Places

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

