Velocix appoints Jim Brickmeier as CEO

Former CEO, Anthony Berkeley, is elevated to an expanded leadership role at parent company, Lumine Group

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, UK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading content delivery software provider Velocix has announced the promotion of Jim Brickmeier to Chief Executive Officer. Brickmeier succeeds Anthony Berkeley, who has been elevated by parent company Lumine Group to oversee a portfolio of media and entertainment technology companies, including Velocix, TransMedia Dynamics and other acquired businesses.

Brickmeier was most recently Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Velocix, where he has been a guiding force behind the company’s evolution towards hybrid-cloud technologies. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Nokia and Concurrent, and has served as a Board Member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).

Anthony Berkeley, Sub-Group Leader at Lumine Group, said: “Jim’s deep domain expertise and leadership across technology and commercial strategy has been instrumental to Velocix’s growth. He is ideally suited to drive the company’s next phase of development as it deploys multiple, new video streaming technologies across an expanded customer base.”

Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, said: “I am excited to expand my role at Velocix, and build on the company’s strong market momentum. With an extended, cloud-ready product portfolio and key deployments planned for 2023, Velocix is well positioned to accelerate its growth in the content delivery space.”

Velocix is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and maintains offices around the world. The company’s international client roster includes many of the leading innovators in media and telecommunications, including Vodafone, Liberty Global, Telefónica, TELUS, and Deutsche Telekom.

Additional information about Velocix is available at www.velocix.com.

Picture:







Caption: Velocix has appointed Jim Brickmeier as CEO

About Velocix

Velocix is the world’s leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Visit velocix.com

For further information, please contact: Neil Sharpe, Head of Product Marketing, Velocix +44 7876 828 286 | neil.sharpe@velocix.com