Northleaf announces formation of Madison Street Renewables

UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced that infrastructure funds managed by Northleaf have established Madison Street Renewables (“MSR”), creating a new platform to acquire lease income streams generated by renewable power projects across the United States. MSR plans to invest $150 million in equity investments through 2025.

“The formation of MSR aims to provide Northleaf investors with access to long-term reliable revenue streams from a diversified portfolio of renewable power projects while simultaneously giving project landowners the ability to secure immediate upfront payment of their lease compensation,” said Olivier Laganière, Managing Director, Infrastructure and Head of Northleaf’s Los Angeles office.

MSR was formed through the acquisition of 100% of the assets and intellectual property of a wholly-owned entity established in 2020 by Peter Harsy. Peter previously spent several years as General Counsel and Board Secretary of Lincoln Clean Energy (now known as Ørsted Onshore), where he gained extensive first-hand experience working with project landowners on leasing matters.

As the newly appointed CEO of MSR Peter Harsy said, “I am thrilled about this opportunity to work with Northleaf and focus on building the MSR platform. Our shared enthusiasm and outlook with respect to the future of this business is a great match and I am excited to execute on this tremendous market opportunity.”

Northleaf’s US$5 billion infrastructure program targets direct, long-term investments in mid-market assets that deliver essential services in select OECD countries. The program’s flexibility allows Northleaf to execute on transactions that are well-diversified by geography, revenue type and sub-sector in core regions of the OECD infrastructure market.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$20 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments r aised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s team of 200 professionals, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Its portfolio includes more than 500 active investments in more than 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

About Madison Street Renewables

Madison Street Renewables (“MSR”) is a Chicago basd company with employees located throughut the United States. For more information on Madison Street Renewables, please visit https://madisonstreetenergy.com.