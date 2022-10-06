Electronic Weighing Machine Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electronic Weighing Machine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on electronic weighing machines market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global electronic weighing machines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2027. Electronic weighing machines refer to devices used for measuring the weight or mass of an object. Common types of appliances include gem and jewelry scale, retail scale, laboratory scale, and health scale. Electronic weighing machines consist of a load cell transducer, signal conditioner, microchip, liquid crystal display (LCD), and a software program that provides feedback regarding the weight. The transducer measures the weight and alters it into electrical signals, which are further processed and shown on the LCD screen in a decipherable format. Electronic weighing machines are more durable, compact, and accurate than analog or spring variants.

Market Trends

The escalating product need across various industries, such as manufacturing, food and beverage (F&B), education, medical, gems, and jewelry, is among the primary factors driving the electronic weighing machines market. Besides this, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the increasing prevalence of obesity and other weight-related disorders are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of the internet of things (IoT)-integrated weighing scales that have multiple units of measurement and offer enhanced portability, ease of calibration, durability, and reliability is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of water-resistant variants by the leading manufacturers with backlit LCD and titanium platforms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding retail industry across the globe is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating industrialization levels and the extensive utilization of tabletop products for veterinary applications are expected to bolster the electronic weighing machines market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

A&D Company Limited (TYO: 7745)

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC. (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

BONSO Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ: BNSO)

Doran Scales Inc.

Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD)

Sartorius AG (ETR: SRT)

Shimadzu Corporation (TYO: 7701)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Laboratory Scale

Gem and Jewelry Scale

Retail Scale

Health Scale

Kitchen Scale

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

